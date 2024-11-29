Man wanted in connection with serious Lancaster assault has links to Blackpool and Preston
Alex McKenzie is wanted following an assault which occurred on Denny Avenue in Lancaster on January 2.
The 22-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with light brown hair.
McKenzie previously lived on the Ryelands Estate in Lancaster. He also has links to Blackpool, Preston and Doncaster.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Police urged the public not to approach McKenzie, but to report any sightings by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting 0844 of January 2.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.