Man wanted in connection with ‘serious assault’ at Penwortham pub

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:31 BST
A man is wanted in connection with a “serious assault” at a pub in Penwortham.

Police received a report of an assault in The Fleece Inn on Liverpool Road on the evening of Friday, December 13.

Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a "serious assault" at a pub in Penwortham
Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a “serious assault” at a pub in Penwortham | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.

“If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 271 of December 25, 2024.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

