Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:50 BST
A 22-year-old man who is being sought in connection with a Class A drugs investigation has links to Blackpool.

Police want to speak to Jareice Mitchel-Monteith as part of enquiries into a conspiracy to supply drugs.

Mitchel-Monteith is described as 6ft 2in tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jareice Mitchel-Monteith is being sought in connection with a Class A drugs investigationplaceholder image
Jareice Mitchel-Monteith is being sought in connection with a Class A drugs investigation | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackpool, Bradford and Humberside.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see him, or know where he may be, please contact 101 quoting log 0184 of July 21.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

