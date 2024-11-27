Man wanted in connection with burglaries in Eccleston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:44 BST

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with several burglaries.

Officers in Chorley are asking for the public's help to identify the man as part of their enquiries into incidents in Eccleston.

The images were taken in Eccleston on Tuesday, November 12.

Officers want to speak to this man following several burglaries in EcclestonOfficers want to speak to this man following several burglaries in Eccleston
Officers want to speak to this man following several burglaries in Eccleston | Lancashire Police

No details were released about the exact locations of the burglaries or what was stolen.

If you recognise the man, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0356 of November 12.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

