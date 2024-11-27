Man wanted in connection with burglaries in Eccleston
Officers in Chorley are asking for the public's help to identify the man as part of their enquiries into incidents in Eccleston.
The images were taken in Eccleston on Tuesday, November 12.
No details were released about the exact locations of the burglaries or what was stolen.
If you recognise the man, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0356 of November 12.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.