Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with several burglaries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in Chorley are asking for the public's help to identify the man as part of their enquiries into incidents in Eccleston.

The images were taken in Eccleston on Tuesday, November 12.

Officers want to speak to this man following several burglaries in Eccleston | Lancashire Police

No details were released about the exact locations of the burglaries or what was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you recognise the man, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0356 of November 12.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.