A man is wanted in connection with an assault outside a pub in Darwen.

The attack occurred outside the Spinners pub on Bolton Road at around 4pm on September 2.

Officers want to speak to Jordan Russell as part of their investigation.

The 24-year-old has links to Blackburn and Haslingden.

If you have any information about Russell’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0944 of September 2.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestopperscan also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.