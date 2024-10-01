Man wanted in connection with attack outside pub on Bolton Road in Darwen

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 15:49 BST
A man is wanted in connection with an assault outside a pub in Darwen.

The attack occurred outside the Spinners pub on Bolton Road at around 4pm on September 2.

Officers want to speak to Jordan Russell as part of their investigation.

Jordan Russell is wanted in connection with an assault outside a pub in DarwenJordan Russell is wanted in connection with an assault outside a pub in Darwen
Jordan Russell is wanted in connection with an assault outside a pub in Darwen | Lancashire Police

The 24-year-old has links to Blackburn and Haslingden.

If you have any information about Russell’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0944 of September 2.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestopperscan also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

