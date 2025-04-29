Man wanted in connection with attack outside KFC in Lancaster city centre
The assault occurred outside the restaurant on Penny Street at around 9pm on Saturday, April.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are hopeful the image is clear enough for those who do know this male to be able to identify him.
“We do the best with what we get and unfortunately cropping an image from CCTV can affect the quality of the image.”
No further details were released about the attack.
If you recognise the man in the image, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting crime number 04/63833/25.”
You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.