Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man wanted is wanted in connection with an attack outside a KFC in Lancaster city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault occurred outside the restaurant on Penny Street at around 9pm on Saturday, April.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with an attack outside a KFC in Lancaster city centre | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are hopeful the image is clear enough for those who do know this male to be able to identify him.

“We do the best with what we get and unfortunately cropping an image from CCTV can affect the quality of the image.”

No further details were released about the attack.

If you recognise the man in the image, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting crime number 04/63833/25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.