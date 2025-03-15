Man wanted in connection with attack at Preston park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
A man is being sought in connection with an assault at a park in Preston.

The attack occurred in the park located behind the Spar store on Plungington Road on Saturday, February 22.

Most Popular

Officers have since released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with an assault at a park in Prestonplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to this man in connection with an assault at a park in Preston | Lancashire Police

No further information was released about the attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that the images are not the best quality but if you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0946 of the February 22.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePrestonPolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice