Man wanted in connection with attack at Preston park
The attack occurred in the park located behind the Spar store on Plungington Road on Saturday, February 22.
Officers have since released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
No further information was released about the attack.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that the images are not the best quality but if you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0946 of the February 22.”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.