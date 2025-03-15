A man is being sought in connection with an assault at a park in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack occurred in the park located behind the Spar store on Plungington Road on Saturday, February 22.

Officers have since released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with an assault at a park in Preston | Lancashire Police

No further information was released about the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that the images are not the best quality but if you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0946 of the February 22.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.