Man wanted in connection with assaults and criminal damage has links across Lancashire
Macaulay Worth, who also uses the name Macaulay Gorton, is wanted in connection with a report of a series of assaults, threats to destroy or damage property and criminal damage.
The 30-year-old is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of a stocky build, with blue eyes and light brown hair.
He has links to Accrington, Blackburn, Burnley, Thornton, Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Manchester.
If you have any information about Worth’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0631 of July 11.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.