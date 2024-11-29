Man wanted in connection with assault has links to Preston and Blackpool

A man wanted in connection with an assault has links to Preston and Blackpool.

Mark Rhodes is wanted in connection with an assault.

The 41-year-old is described as 6ft 2in tall, with short dark hair and green eyes.

Mark Rhodes is wanted in connection with an assault | Lancashire Police

He has links to Preston, Blackpool and Bolton.

Lancashire Police urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings of Rhodes.

Call 101 if you have any other information about his whereabouts.

Information can also be reported online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

