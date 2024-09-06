Man wanted in connection with assault has links to Leyland and Preston

A man wanted in connection with an assault has links to Leyland and Preston.

Michael Darbyshire is wanted for assault.

The 36-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, with short dark brown hair and stubble.

Michael Darbyshire is wanted for assault | Lancashire Police

He has a large neck tattoo of a rose, amongst other tattoos.

Darbyshire has links to Leyland, Preston and Liverpool.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

