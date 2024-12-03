A man wanted in connection with an alleged assault has links to Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Lingham is wanted in relation to an allegation of assault.

The 23-year-old has links to Bamber Bridge as well as Runcorn, Widnes and Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Lingham is wanted in connection with an alleged assault. | Runcorn Police

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with mousy brown hair.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Lingham.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference number 24000881895.