Man wanted in connection with alleged assault has links to Lancashire
A man wanted in connection with an alleged assault has links to Lancashire.
Robert Lingham is wanted in relation to an allegation of assault.
The 23-year-old has links to Bamber Bridge as well as Runcorn, Widnes and Merseyside.
He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with mousy brown hair.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Lingham.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference number 24000881895.