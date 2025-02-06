Man wanted for failing to comply with sex offender requirements has links to Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:35 BST
A man is wanted by police for failing to comply with his sex offender requirements.

Adam Garner-Jones is described as white, 6ft tall and of large build.

Most Popular

The 26-year-old has a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard and moustache.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adam Garner-Jones is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender requirementsplaceholder image
Adam Garner-Jones is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender requirements | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

His last known address was Colne Road in Burnley.

“He is possibly sleeping rough in the Burnley area and he also has links to Preston,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0950 of January 20.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice