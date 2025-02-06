A man is wanted by police for failing to comply with his sex offender requirements.

Adam Garner-Jones is described as white, 6ft tall and of large build.

The 26-year-old has a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard and moustache.

His last known address was Colne Road in Burnley.

“He is possibly sleeping rough in the Burnley area and he also has links to Preston,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0950 of January 20.