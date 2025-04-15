Man wanted for breaching his notification requirements ‘believed to be in Lancashire’

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:12 BST
An appeal has been launched to find a wanted man who is “believed to be in Lancashire”.

Thomas Beasley is wanted for a number of breaches of his requirements and police bail conditions.

The 35-year-old has links to the Desborough area but is currently believed to be in Lancashire.

Wanted Thomas Beasley is “believed to be in Lancashire”Wanted Thomas Beasley is “believed to be in Lancashire”
Wanted Thomas Beasley is “believed to be in Lancashire” | Northamptonshire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Are you able to help Officers in Northamptonshire in their search for Thomas Beasley?”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting incident number 24000242377.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

