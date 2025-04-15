Man wanted for breaching his notification requirements ‘believed to be in Lancashire’
Thomas Beasley is wanted for a number of breaches of his requirements and police bail conditions.
The 35-year-old has links to the Desborough area but is currently believed to be in Lancashire.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Are you able to help Officers in Northamptonshire in their search for Thomas Beasley?”
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting incident number 24000242377.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.