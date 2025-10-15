Man wanted for breaching court bail conditions has links to Preston and South Ribble
Liam Elmer is wanted for breaching his court bail conditions.
The 27-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall with a medium build.
He is known to have connections to Preston and South Ribble, particularly the Bamber Bridge area.
Anyone who sees Elmer or has information that could assist officers is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 199 of September 23.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.