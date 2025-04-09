Man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with burglary in Penwortham

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:27 BST
A man is wanted by police in connection with a burglary in Penwortham.

The incident occurred on Cop Lane at around 11.30am on Tuesday, April 1.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the burglary.

A man is wanted by police in connection with a burglary in Penwortham | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers have been conducting numerous enquiries and we’re now asking for your help.

“If you know who this person is or have any information, please contact 101 quoting log number 0644 of April 1 or email [email protected].”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

