Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted by police after a woman was “seriously assaulted” in Darwen.

A woman in her 30s was attacked in Darwen earlier this month.

Officers want to speak to Jonathon Crook as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this man after a woman was “seriously assaulted” in Darwen | Lancashire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with a bald head and a goatee beard.

He has links to Darwen and Hoddlesden and may be sleeping rough, police said.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0242 of August 5.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.