Man wanted by Lancashire Police after woman in her 30s ‘seriously assaulted’ in Darwen
A man is wanted by police after a woman was “seriously assaulted” in Darwen.
A woman in her 30s was attacked in Darwen earlier this month.
Officers want to speak to Jonathon Crook as part of their investigation.
The 42-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with a bald head and a goatee beard.
He has links to Darwen and Hoddlesden and may be sleeping rough, police said.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0242 of August 5.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.