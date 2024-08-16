Man wanted by Lancashire Police after woman in her 30s ‘seriously assaulted’ in Darwen

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 13:13 BST
A man is wanted by police after a woman was “seriously assaulted” in Darwen.

A woman in her 30s was attacked in Darwen earlier this month.

Officers want to speak to Jonathon Crook as part of their investigation.

The 42-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with a bald head and a goatee beard.

He has links to Darwen and Hoddlesden and may be sleeping rough, police said.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0242 of August 5.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

