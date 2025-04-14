Man wanted after woman’s handbag stolen from Penwortham garden
he incident happened on Cop Lane at around 11.30am on Tuesday, April 1.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers have been conducting numerous enquiries and we’re now asking for your help.
“If you know who this person is or have any information, please contact 101 quoting log number 0644 of April 1 or email [email protected].”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.