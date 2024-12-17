Man wanted after woman raped and attacked on Throstle Street in Blackburn
A woman in her 40s reported she had been raped and assaulted on Throstle Street shortly before 9pm on Friday.
Officers today released images of a man who was captured on CCTV in the town centre shortly after the offence.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are asking for your help to try and find out who he is.
“If you recognise him or have any information about him, please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 1379 of December 13.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.