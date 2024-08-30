Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is wanted by police after a car was broken into during a theft in Ormskirk.

A wallet containing bank cards were stolen from a car outside an address on Chapel Street in Ormskirk.

The cards were later used in the Skelmersdale area.

Officers want to speak to this man following a theft in Ormskirk | Lancashire Police

Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0368 of July 31.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.