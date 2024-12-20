Man wanted after £7k worth of products stolen from two stores in Lancaster city centre

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:31 BST
A man is wanted by police after £7k worth of products were stolen from two stores in Lancaster city centre.

Approximately £2,000 worth of products were stolen from Smith’s Shoe Repairs on Slip Inn Lane at around 6.45am on December 8.

The following day, around £5,000 worth of cigarettes were reportedly stolen from the One Stop Mini Market on Church Street at around 6.45am.

A man is wanted by police after burglaries at two stores in Lancaster city centreplaceholder image
A man is wanted by police after burglaries at two stores in Lancaster city centre | Lancashire Police

Officers yesterday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 168 of December 9.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

