A man is wanted by police after £7k worth of products were stolen from two stores in Lancaster city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately £2,000 worth of products were stolen from Smith’s Shoe Repairs on Slip Inn Lane at around 6.45am on December 8.

The following day, around £5,000 worth of cigarettes were reportedly stolen from the One Stop Mini Market on Church Street at around 6.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man is wanted by police after burglaries at two stores in Lancaster city centre | Lancashire Police

Officers yesterday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 168 of December 9.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.