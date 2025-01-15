Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted by police after a pensioner in Lancashire was scammed out of a “significant amount of money”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The elderly victim, from Carnforth, was contacted by a person purporting to be a police officer from Scotland Yard.

The scammer - who provided a false name, collar number and team - told the victim he needed to provide his bank details and home address to help an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this man after a pensioner in Lancashire was scammed out of a “significant amount of money” | Lancashire Police

The victim was asked to authorise a bank transaction as part of the fake investigation and to provide his bank cards, which were then collected from his home address.

He was then told if he informed anyone of the interactions with the scammers, he would be arrested.

Money from the victim’s account was then spent or withdrawn by the fraudsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers on Tuesday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0941 of January 4.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Matthew Heath, of West CID, said: “Courier fraudsters often prey on some of the most vulnerable people, and we’re now asking you to help us by being vigilant and knowing the signs to protect yourself and others from it.

“Please also let your loved ones, especially those who may be vulnerable to courier fraud, know the signs, to help us all make it harder for these cruel scammers to work.”

The police asked the public to be aware of signs of courier fraud | Nick Pampoukidis

The police asked the public to be aware of signs of courier fraud and to inform vulnerable loved ones about it:

The police or your bank will never ask you to provide full passwords over the phone, withdraw or transfer money or buy high value items to help an investigation.

Do not hand over any item (including cash or bank cards) or information to anyone that attends your address – police and banking staff would never take bank cards or cash from you. Call 999 in the event that someone comes to the property purporting to be sent from the police or the bank.

If you receive an unexpected delivery or an item is sent to your address that you have not ordered and you are contacted by a stranger to arrange collection, do not hand over the item and contact the police.

Do not agree to go into the bank, or use online banking to transfer or withdraw funds at the request of another – notify the cashier if any requests have been made of you by a third party (scammers will often tell a victim that the investigation is covert and not to disclose information).

Make sure you verify who you are talking to and do not reveal any personal details. Clear the line, and phone us on 101 from a different phone, or wait at least two minutes to contact us, or a trusted person.

If you have been a victim of fraud, contact your bank on their genuine number to secure your finances.