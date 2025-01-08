Man wanted after glass thrown at vehicle outside bar Northern Whisper bar in Rawtenstall

A man is wanted by police after a glass was thrown at a vehicle outside a bar in Rawtenstall.

The incident occurred outside the Northern Whisper bar on Newchurch Road at around 8.25pm on Saturday, December 21.

The offender reportedly hurled a glass at a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officers want to speak to this man after a glass was thrown at a vehicle outside a bar in Rawtenstall | Lancashire Police

No details were released about the type of vehicle or what damage was caused.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now at a point where we are asking for your help.

“We know this image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any information that could help us in our investigation, please call 101 quoting log 1170 of December 21, 2024.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

