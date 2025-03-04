Man wanted after driver ‘threatened with axe’ following car crash on M6 near Lancaster

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 18:03 BST

A man is wanted by police after a driver was “threatened with an axe” following a car crash on the M6 near Lancaster.

A silver Toyota Land Cruiser collided with a silver Ford Transit van, which was carrying another vehicle, near junction 34 (Halton) of the M6 shortly after 5:30 pm yesterday.

It was reported that the occupants of one of the vehicles was threatened with an axe following the crash.

James Thompson is wanted by police after a driver was “threatened with an axe” following a crash on the M6James Thompson is wanted by police after a driver was “threatened with an axe” following a crash on the M6
James Thompson is wanted by police after a driver was “threatened with an axe” following a crash on the M6 | Lancashire Police

Officers want to speak to James Thompson in connection with the incident.

The 28-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall, of stocky build, with distinctive scars on the right side of his face and down the middle of his lips.

He is known to have links to Lancaster, Morecambe, and Preston.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police urged the public: “If you see James Thompson, do not approach him. Instead, call 999 immediately.”

If you have any information or dashcam footage that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1022 of March 3.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

