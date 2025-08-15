A young man allegedly tried to get into a passing car after flagging it down during a suspected robbery in Haslingden.

The incident happened on Grane Road, near the entrance to Calf Hey Reservoir, at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by another young man and a young woman who were standing by the roadside.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries to establish what happened are at an early stage.

“Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from Grane Road between 7.30pm and 10pm.”

Police are also urging the three people who were at the scene to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1688 of August 13.