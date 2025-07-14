Man treated for gunshot wound after 'men armed with weapons' chase car in Skelmersdale
The victim was taken to a hospital in Greater Manchester in the early hours of Sunday, July 6. He has since been discharged.
Police were initially called to reports of a disturbance in Flimby, Skelmersdale, just before midnight on Saturday, July 5.
Witnesses described seeing several men pursuing a vehicle, with some possibly carrying bladed weapons.
Following an investigation into both incidents, Lancashire Police arrested four men aged between 22 and 25 on suspicion of attempted murder.
Three are from Skelmersdale and one from Ormskirk.
They remained in custody for questioning today.
A 36-year-old Skelmersdale man previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our investigation is continuing, so if you have any information or CCTV, doorbell, dashcam, or mobile phone footage that could assist us, please contact our investigation team as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 67 of July 6.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.