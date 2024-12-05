Man threatened with knife as cash stolen during aggravated burglary on Manchester Road in Blackpool
The incident occurred at a property on Manchester Road at around 10pm on Wednesday, November 6.
A man was threatened with a knife and a quantity of cash was stolen.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers on Thursday (December 5) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
If you recognise the men or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1587 of November 6.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.