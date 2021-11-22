Man taken to hospital after being struck by train in Preston

Police and ambulance crews were called to the railway after a train driver reported the collision at around 11.15pm on Saturday (November 20).

The casualty was found injured on the tracks and was treated at the scene whilst services were suspended.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but British Transport Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was struck by a train on the railway in Preston at around 11.15pm on Saturday (November 20)

The force said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to the line near Preston at 11.16pm on Saturday (November 20), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and a man was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.