Man suffers jaw injury in serious Lancaster attack

A man suffered a jaw injury in an attack in Lancaster, prompting police to launch a CCTV appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim - a man in his 20s - was assaulted in King Street on October 20 last year.

He was taken to hospital to for treatment.

Police wanted to speak to these two men in connection with an attack in Lancaster | Lancashire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police today released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers also released an image of a potential witness who they believed could help with their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to make it clear that this man is only being treated as a witness and is not in any trouble.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also wanted to identify this witness | Lancashire Police

Anyone who recognises the men pictures is urged to call 101 or email, quoting log number 0239 of October 20.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.