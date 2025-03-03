Man suffers jaw injury in serious Lancaster attack
The victim - a man in his 20s - was assaulted in King Street on October 20 last year.
He was taken to hospital to for treatment.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Police today released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
Officers also released an image of a potential witness who they believed could help with their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to make it clear that this man is only being treated as a witness and is not in any trouble.”
Anyone who recognises the men pictures is urged to call 101 or email, quoting log number 0239 of October 20.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.