A man died after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs by his housemates in Preston.

Aurel Saghin was found unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs by his housemates at their shared house in Brook Street on April 23.

The 52-year-old banged his head during the fall which caused bleeding in his brain, an inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court heard on Friday (November 17).

Aurel, from Romania, had suffered previous bleeding within his brain, but Area Coroner Kate Bisset said it was “not possible to determine what caused him to fall.”