Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Deepdale area of Preston on Saturday evening.

A police spokesman said they were called to what was described as a ‘live incident’ at Cunliffe Court, Deepdale, in Cunliffe Street.

He confirmed a man had received treatment from North West Ambulance Service.

No further details are being released by police at this stage.

An eyewitness said a man had been stabbed in his buttock.