Man stabbed in back in Preston shop - Lancashire Police seek two suspects

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two suspects are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in the back in a shop in Preston.

The incident occurred in a shop on Manchester Road at around 6.55pm on January 25.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered stab wounds to his back.

Two suspects are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in PrestonTwo suspects are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in Preston
Two suspects are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in Preston | Lancashire Police

Police said his injuries were "not life-threatening."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have today released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify those responsible, and we need to speak to the men in the CCTV images.

"We know the face of the man in the second image is covered, but we believe someone might be able to identify him by the clothes he is wearing."

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1167 of January 25.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePoliceLancashireCCTV
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice