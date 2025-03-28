Man stabbed in back in Preston shop - Lancashire Police seek two suspects
The incident occurred in a shop on Manchester Road at around 6.55pm on January 25.
The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered stab wounds to his back.
Police said his injuries were "not life-threatening."
Officers have today released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the attack.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify those responsible, and we need to speak to the men in the CCTV images.
"We know the face of the man in the second image is covered, but we believe someone might be able to identify him by the clothes he is wearing."
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1167 of January 25.