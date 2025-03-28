Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two suspects are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in the back in a shop in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in a shop on Manchester Road at around 6.55pm on January 25.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered stab wounds to his back.

Two suspects are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in Preston | Lancashire Police

Police said his injuries were "not life-threatening."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have today released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify those responsible, and we need to speak to the men in the CCTV images.

"We know the face of the man in the second image is covered, but we believe someone might be able to identify him by the clothes he is wearing."

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1167 of January 25.