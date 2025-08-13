A man who shook a baby boy so hard it caused several bleeds on his brain in Burnley has been jailed.

Doctors found multiple bleeds after a baby was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital on February 20, 2024.

Dylan Saville, 26, initially denied hurting the baby in Burnley and “feigned worry” for him during his arrest, police said.

He later pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Saville, of Helme Lane, Meltham, West Yorkshire, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years at Burnley Crown Court.

Det Con Shanaz Kone, of Lancashire Police’s East Child Protection Team, said: “Saville assaulted a baby - one of the most innocent members of our society, who will be left with lifelong effects from his injuries.

“My thoughts are with the baby, and his loved ones as he continues to recover. The severity of his injuries shows how this could have easily had a different, heartbreaking outcome.

“It has been a real team effort within Child Protection to secure a conviction and it is not for me to comment on the sentence, but I do hope the knowledge that Saville has been brought to justice and will spend time behind bars brings some comfort to the baby’s family.”