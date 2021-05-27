Man rushed to hospital after being 'hit by cyclist' in Penwortham

A man in his 50s was riding an e-scooter when he was hit by a cyclist in Liverpool Road at around 1.40pm today (May 27).

Police and paramedics attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital with a "serious head injury".

A road closure was put in from Clovelly Drive to Chesmere Drive while emergency services dealt with the inident.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Penwortham.

The bike and e-scooter have since been recovered and the road has now reopened, police said.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Liverpool Road, Penwortham, at 13.38pm.

"An ambulance has taken a man in his fifties to hospital with a serious head injury.

"The patient had been riding an electric scooter. He was hit by another vehicle."

