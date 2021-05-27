Man rushed to hospital after being 'hit by cyclist' in Penwortham
Liverpool Road was cordoned off and a man was taken to hospital following a collision in Penwortham.
A man in his 50s was riding an e-scooter when he was hit by a cyclist in Liverpool Road at around 1.40pm today (May 27).
Police and paramedics attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital with a "serious head injury".
A road closure was put in from Clovelly Drive to Chesmere Drive while emergency services dealt with the inident.
The bike and e-scooter have since been recovered and the road has now reopened, police said.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Liverpool Road, Penwortham, at 13.38pm.
"An ambulance has taken a man in his fifties to hospital with a serious head injury.
"The patient had been riding an electric scooter. He was hit by another vehicle."
