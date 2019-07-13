Man rescued from Preston docks pontoon

A man has been rescued from a concrete pontoon in Preston docks
Fire crews received a 999 call at 4.20am today relating to the Albert Edward Dock
Two fire engines from Preston and special appliances from Penwortham responded to the incident just off Mariners Way.
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "A swift water rescue team used a sled to rescue the person who was treated by ambulance staff."
A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: "A man in his 20s was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to be checked over."