Man rescued from Preston docks pontoon

A man has been rescued from a concrete pontoon in Preston docks

Fire crews received a 999 call at 4.20am today relating to the Albert Edward Dock

The person was rescued from one of the concrete pontoons

Two fire engines from Preston and special appliances from Penwortham responded to the incident just off Mariners Way.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "A swift water rescue team used a sled to rescue the person who was treated by ambulance staff."

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: "A man in his 20s was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to be checked over."