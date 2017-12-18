Man rescued after car ends up on roof in 'terrible' conditions

Firefighters staged a daring rescue after a man became 'trapped' in his car when it slid down a dyke in Preesall.

The car ended up on its roof after a potentially deadly combination of low sun, fog and black ice created a perfect storm of dangerous driving conditions on Lancaster Road near to the Valiants Barn at around 8am on Monday, December 18.

Crews from Preesall, Garstang and Bispham were forced to make their way slowly to their scene as their own fire engines slid on treacherous sheets of black ice.

Firefighters cut the door from the car and pulled the man to safety across a ladder that had been placed across the dyke to form a bridge.

The middle-aged man was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for the fire service said that the accident happened in some of the worst driving conditions he had ever seen on rural roads in the area.

Watch Manager Tom Ashworth said: "We were called out after a man was involved in an accident in some of the worst driving conditions I've seen in 30 years.

"The roads were like a skating rink, our own engine was sliding all over the place.

"The driver didn't do anything wrong. The conditions were just terrible.

"We arrived to find a Ford KA on its roof in a dyke with a driver confined inside. He was not able to get out as his car doors wouldn't open but he wasn't physically trapped by pieces of metal.

"There was water in the car and the man's feet were in the water. He was getting very cold.

"We put a ladder across the dyke to act as a bridge and we removed the car door using cutting equipment.

"The man was partly helped and partly helped himself out of the vehicle. He was taken to hospital, but we don't believe he suffered any serious injuries.

"At this time of year freezing conditions first thing in the morning and last thing at night can lead to very dangerous driving conditions.

"Please plan extra time for your journeys - everyone is very busy but it's more important that you make sure you drive to arrive."

The man is not believed to have suffered lasting injuries in the accident.