A man was punched in the face after stepping in to confront homophobic abuse in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men reportedly approached a group of people on Brock Street and made homophobic comments at around 4.15am on August 17.

One man intervened to challenge the behaviour and was struck, sustaining facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to identify these people after a man who stepped in to confront homophobic abuse was punched in the face in Lancaster | Lancashire Police

He was taken to hospital, but police said his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Officers today released CCTV footage of several people they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We take any report of hate crime incredibly seriously, and enquiries are ongoing following this report.”

If you recognise the men or have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log number 0236 of August 17.