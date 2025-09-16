Man punched in Lancaster after confronting two men making homophobic comments on Brock Street
Two men reportedly approached a group of people on Brock Street and made homophobic comments at around 4.15am on August 17.
One man intervened to challenge the behaviour and was struck, sustaining facial injuries.
He was taken to hospital, but police said his injuries are not thought to be serious.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers today released CCTV footage of several people they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We take any report of hate crime incredibly seriously, and enquiries are ongoing following this report.”
If you recognise the men or have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log number 0236 of August 17.