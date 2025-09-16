Man punched in Lancaster after confronting two men making homophobic comments on Brock Street

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
A man was punched in the face after stepping in to confront homophobic abuse in Lancaster.

Two men reportedly approached a group of people on Brock Street and made homophobic comments at around 4.15am on August 17.

Most Popular

One man intervened to challenge the behaviour and was struck, sustaining facial injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to identify these people after a man who stepped in to confront homophobic abuse was punched in the face in Lancasterplaceholder image
Officers want to identify these people after a man who stepped in to confront homophobic abuse was punched in the face in Lancaster | Lancashire Police

He was taken to hospital, but police said his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Officers today released CCTV footage of several people they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We take any report of hate crime incredibly seriously, and enquiries are ongoing following this report.”

If you recognise the men or have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log number 0236 of August 17.

Related topics:LancasterLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice