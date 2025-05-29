Man pulls out knife and robs woman after asking for lighter outside her Blackburn flat
The victim had stepped outside her flat for a cigarette at around 6pm on December 23 last year when she noticed a man and woman walking past.
The man, later identified as Craig Cotton, turned back and asked her for a lighter.
After lighting his cigarette, Cotton pulled out a knife and demanded her handbag. He then began waving the knife and tugging at the bag.
Fearing for her safety, the victim let go of the handbag and Cotton fled with it.
On January 13 at approximately 7.20pm, Cotton approached a second victim in the Bank Top area of Blackburn.
He sprayed her in the face with an aerosol, leading to a struggle during which he stole her handbag.
Cotton was later identified through CCTV enquiries.
The 40-year-old, of Rolleston Road, Blackburn, was charged with robbery following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
He pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared at Preston Crown Court in March.
Cotton returned to the same court yesterday where he was sentenced to ten years in prison with an additional four years on extended licence after a judge deemed him a dangerous offender.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Cotton is a career criminal who has no qualms about using violence and weapons to get what he wants.
“We welcome the sentence which gives the public some protection from Cotton’s criminal behaviour.”