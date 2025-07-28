Man left with facial and limb injuries after street attack following argument in Preston shop

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 13:15 BST
A man was left with multiple injuries after being attacked in the street following an argument in a Preston shop.

The victim - a man in his 50s - had been involved in a dispute with another customer inside a shop on New Hall Lane on Tuesday, July 15.

Just a few minutes later, he was assaulted on Plevna Road at around 4.11pm.

Officers want to speak to this man following a street attack in Prestonplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to this man following a street attack in Preston | Lancashire Police

He suffered injuries to his face, arm and leg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The offender then walked away in the direction of New Hall Lane.

Lancashire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1096 of July 15, or email [email protected].

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice