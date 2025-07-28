A man was left with multiple injuries after being attacked in the street following an argument in a Preston shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim - a man in his 50s - had been involved in a dispute with another customer inside a shop on New Hall Lane on Tuesday, July 15.

Just a few minutes later, he was assaulted on Plevna Road at around 4.11pm.

Officers want to speak to this man following a street attack in Preston | Lancashire Police

He suffered injuries to his face, arm and leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offender then walked away in the direction of New Hall Lane.

Lancashire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1096 of July 15, or email [email protected].