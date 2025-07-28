Man left with facial and limb injuries after street attack following argument in Preston shop
The victim - a man in his 50s - had been involved in a dispute with another customer inside a shop on New Hall Lane on Tuesday, July 15.
Just a few minutes later, he was assaulted on Plevna Road at around 4.11pm.
He suffered injuries to his face, arm and leg.
The offender then walked away in the direction of New Hall Lane.
Lancashire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image, witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1096 of July 15, or email [email protected].