A man was left with serious injuries after reportedly being struck in the face with a bike seat during a confrontation in Burnley.

A man was driving on Yorkshire Street when he reported a pedal bike swerved into the road at around 11.45pm yesterday.

After stopping his vehicle to speak with the cyclist, the driver was allegedly attacked and hit in the face with a bike seat.

Police said the attack left him with “serious, extensive injuries” which will require “prolonged medical treatment”.

It is believed the cyclist was accompanied by another individual on a separate bike at the time of the incident.

Officers today released CCTV footage of two men they wish to identify in connection with the assault.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst we have been making enquiries since this was reported to us, we are now in a position to ask for your help.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1712 of June 25.