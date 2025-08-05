A man was left with a “broken jaw, fractured chin and nerve damage” after a vicious attack in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault is reported to have occurred on Cheapside between 1am and 1.30am on Saturday, July 5.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a vicious attack in Lancaster | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.”

“We know this image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 542 of July 5.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.