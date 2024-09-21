Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was left fighting for his life after a car overturned following a crash in Blackburn.

A Seat Ibiza smashed into a building before overturning following a collision with a Toyota Prius at around 8.55pm on Friday.

The incident occurred on Broken Stone Road at the junction with Bog Height Road, Heys Lane and Tockholes Road.

A passenger in the Seat Ibiza, a man in his 20s, suffered “serious injuries”. He remained in a “critical condition” on Saturday.

The driver also suffered “serious injuries” and remained in hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota Prius both suffered “minor injuries”.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Team, said: “This was a collision which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

“My thoughts are very much with him and his family.

“As we investigate the collision, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or was in the area around the time and has dashcam/CCTV footage.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1472 of September 20.