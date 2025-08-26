A man was found “covered in blood” outside a Preston pub following a suspected Bank Holiday assault.

The incident happened near The Bears Paw on Church Street and was reported to police shortly before 4.50pm on Saturday (August 23).

Eyewitnesses said the man was lying on the ground, sparking concern among passersby.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are appealing for information.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported to us shortly before 4.50pm on August 23, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 0961 of August 23.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.