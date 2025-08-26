Man left 'covered in blood outside Preston pub' after Bank Holiday assault

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:57 BST
A man was found “covered in blood” outside a Preston pub following a suspected Bank Holiday assault.

The incident happened near The Bears Paw on Church Street and was reported to police shortly before 4.50pm on Saturday (August 23).

Most Popular

Eyewitnesses said the man was lying on the ground, sparking concern among passersby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man was found “covered in blood” outside a Preston pub following a suspected assaultplaceholder image
A man was found “covered in blood” outside a Preston pub following a suspected assault | Google

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are appealing for information.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported to us shortly before 4.50pm on August 23, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 0961 of August 23.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePolicePrestonLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice