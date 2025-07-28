Man jailed and banned from Blackpool and Preston shops including HMV, Co-op, Boots and B&M after thefts

A man has been jailed for a series of offences committed across Blackpool and Preston, including shoplifting, assault and criminal damage.

David Broadbent was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison on Thursday after being convicted of multiple offences.

These included shoplifting, public order offences, motor vehicle interference, common assault and criminal damage.

David Broadbent has been jailed for a series of offences committed across Blackpool and Prestonplaceholder image
David Broadbent has been jailed for a series of offences committed across Blackpool and Preston | Lancashire Police

In addition to the prison term, Broadbent was issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), restricting his access to several businesses in Blackpool and Preston.

Under the terms of the order, he is prohibited from entering the following premises:

  • HMV, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
  • Co-op, Abingdon Street, Blackpool
  • Grand Hotel, Promenade, Blackpool
  • Boots, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
  • McDonald’s, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
  • B&M, Carlisle Street, Preston
  • The Range, London Road, Preston

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

