A man has been jailed for a series of offences committed across Blackpool and Preston, including shoplifting, assault and criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Broadbent was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison on Thursday after being convicted of multiple offences.

These included shoplifting, public order offences, motor vehicle interference, common assault and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Broadbent has been jailed for a series of offences committed across Blackpool and Preston | Lancashire Police

In addition to the prison term, Broadbent was issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), restricting his access to several businesses in Blackpool and Preston.

Under the terms of the order, he is prohibited from entering the following premises:

HMV, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool

Co-op, Abingdon Street, Blackpool

Grand Hotel, Promenade, Blackpool

Boots, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool

McDonald’s, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool

B&M, Carlisle Street, Preston

The Range, London Road, Preston

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.