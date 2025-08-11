Man indecently exposed himself before sexual assault on Penwortham Old Bridge in Preston
The incident happened just before midnight on Saturday, July 26 on Penwortham Old Bridge at Leyland Road.
The victim was walking in the area when a man came up to him, indecently exposed himself and then sexually assaulted him.
Officers today released CCTV footage of a dog walker they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “ Whilst an investigation is underway and we’ve been making enquiries since it was reported to us, we are now in a position to ask for your help.
“If you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 873 of July 28, 2025.”
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.