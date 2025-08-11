A man was sexually assaulted after being approached by another man who exposed himself on a bridge in Preston.

The incident happened just before midnight on Saturday, July 26 on Penwortham Old Bridge at Leyland Road.

The victim was walking in the area when a man came up to him, indecently exposed himself and then sexually assaulted him.

Officers want to speak to this man as part of an investigation into a sexual assault in Preston | Lancashire Police

Officers today released CCTV footage of a dog walker they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “ Whilst an investigation is underway and we’ve been making enquiries since it was reported to us, we are now in a position to ask for your help.

“If you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 873 of July 28, 2025.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.