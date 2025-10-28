A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed multiple times by a gang in a violent attack in Blackpool.

Emergency services were called shortly after midnight to reports of an assault at the junction of Stan Mortensen Avenue and Princess Street today (Tuesday, October 28).

The victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked by at least three offenders and suffered multiple stab wounds.

A man was stabbed multiple times by a gang in a violent attack at the junction of Stan Mortensen Avenue and Princess Street in Blackpool | Google

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Detectives from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team have launched an inquiry, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

Detective Inspector Jill Vescovi said: “This assault has left a man with some very serious injuries, and an investigation is underway to try and establish the circumstances and to arrest the people responsible.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who might have information about what happened or who is responsible.

“If you saw the assault itself or anyone acting suspiciously in the area before the attack I would like to hear from you. I would also ask anyone who has any footage to come forward.”

She added: “I appreciate hearing about this incident may concern people in the community, but we have a team of officers and staff working hard to piece together what has happened.

“You may see extra officers out and about in the area over the next day or two so if you have any information or concerns please do feel free to speak to them.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0011 of October 28, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers.org.