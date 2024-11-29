Man in his 90s rushed to hospital after being hit by car on Kelbrook Road in Barnoldswick
A Hyundai i30 struck a pedestrian on Kelbrook Road at around 8.45am on Thursday.
The pedestrian - a man in his 90s - suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers said his injuries were “not thought to be life-threatening”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “The road was closed for a time while collision investigation work was carried out.
“It has since reopened.”
The force urged anyone who witnessed the incident or caught it on camera to come forward.
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0230 of November 28.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.