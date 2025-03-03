Man in his 70s dies after being hit by car in Chorley
A Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ AMG hit a pedestrian at the junction of Lyons Lane and Charnock Street at around 4.55pm on January 15.
The pedestrian - a man in his 70s - was initially thought to have suffered minor injuries but he sadly died on March 1, police said.
Officers today launched a public appeal for information to help them with their investigation.
Sgt Laura Kendall, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit. said: “A man has very sadly died following this collision and enquiries are ongoing into what may have caused his death.
“I’m now asking that if anyone has any CCTV or dashcam footage of the Lyons Lane and Charnock Street area from around the time of the collision on January 15, or if you witnessed the collision, to please come forward.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0995.
