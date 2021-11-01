Man in his 60s dies after single-vehicle crash near Preston

The fatal incident took place in Eaves Lane, Woodplumpton at around 11.30am on Sunday (October 31).

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A man died following a collision in Eaves Lane, Woodplumpton

The man has not yet been named.