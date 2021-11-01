Man in his 60s dies after single-vehicle crash near Preston

A man in his 60s died at the scene of a single-vehicle collision near Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:13 am
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:14 am

The fatal incident took place in Eaves Lane, Woodplumpton at around 11.30am on Sunday (October 31).

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man died following a collision in Eaves Lane, Woodplumpton

The man has not yet been named.

Read More

Read More
Barrowford 'murder' victim named for first time as family pay tribute to 'popula...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

PrestonLancashire Police