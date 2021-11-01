Man in his 60s dies after single-vehicle crash near Preston
A man in his 60s died at the scene of a single-vehicle collision near Preston.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:13 am
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:14 am
The fatal incident took place in Eaves Lane, Woodplumpton at around 11.30am on Sunday (October 31).
A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived.
"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
The man has not yet been named.
Read More
Read MoreBarrowford 'murder' victim named for first time as family pay tribute to 'popula...
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.