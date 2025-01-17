Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a car in Burnley.

A Hyundai iX20 hit a pedestrian on Padiham Road at around 5.05pm yesterday.

The pedestrian - a man in his 60s - suffered “serious injuries” and was pronounced dead at hospital.

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.

Sgt Simon Strickland, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the man’s family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.

“As we investigate the collision, we are appealing for witnesses and any footage from the area around the time it happened.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0940 of January 16.