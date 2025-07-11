Man in his 50s killed in tragic gardening accident in Leyland
Emergency services were called to the garden of a home in Northbrook Road, off Bannister Drive, at 1.25pm yesterday.
The man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive after reportedly chopping through a cable while trimming hedges. He was thrown from a ladder and suffered fatal injuries.
Police, fire and paramedics attended and the air ambulance was deployed, but he sadly died at the scene.
He has been named locally as Martin Coxhead, a friendly and familiar face to many in the Broadfield area of Leyland.
Lancashire Police said Martin’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.
A police spokesperson said: “At 1.25pm on Thursday (July 10) we were called to reports of a sudden death on Northbrook Road, Leyland.
“Emergency services attended and unfortunately, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man in his 50s died at the scene.
“Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time.
“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
